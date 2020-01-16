20120 Black Diamond Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

The BLACK DIAMOND



A RENT TO OWN Dream Opportunity. Imagine a 2 Year Option to Buy with Credit Repair Available. We will get you to the finish line and home ownership.



Requires:

Excellent Income with an initial Down Payment of $50,000 which will (Credit) the home price - 100%.



Description:

Beautiful 3- Side Brick Master Series Home in Belmont County Club, 7/BR/6.5BA, over 8,000 sq.ft. of finished space, Gourmet Kitchen with a ton of cabinets and Sunroom. First floor bedroom, large deck on rear, wet bar in master bedroom, media room and exercise room in basement, top two levels have all hardwood floors and crown molding galore. To many upgrades to list. A must see!!!!



(RLNE5414005)