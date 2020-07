Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Great Opportunity to Enjoy the Lifestyle that is Belmont Country Club! This End-Unit Tournament Home Lives like a Single Family Home with the Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Kitchen all on the Main Level (Garage too)! Great Location in the Community where you can Walk to the Pool, Park and Recreation Center. Also, just a Short Walk to the Shops at Belmont. Rent includes Full Lawn and Landscape Maintenance, Cable TV, High Speed Internet & Social Membership to the Country Club!