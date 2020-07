Amenities

Available immediately. Basement apartment in a lovely Alexandria Suburb. The apartment has a separate entrance with plenty of on-street parking. Spacious apartment has a brand new kitchenette which includes a microwave and full-sized refrigerator! Apartment includes a living room, bedroom, full bath and plenty of closet and built-in storage. Washer/dryer with utility sink. All utilities included. Quick access to I-395, Shirlington, Pentagon City.