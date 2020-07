Amenities

parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

Amazing location for an extremely well priced house minutes from DC and orange, blue line metro stations. Less than 10 minutes from DC and Pentagon. just a couple block from metro bus. tons of shopping walking distance. Can't find anything for this price at this location. Extremely Private Quite neigborhood with tons of parking, located in a cul-d-sac, yet city center like less than 3 blocks away.