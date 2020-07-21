5597 Seminary Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access lobby pet friendly

Fully furnished 750 sq/ft studio apartment/condo on the 25th floor of Skyline Towers.

Includes 70’ flat screen TV, Queen sized bed, L-shaped couch, an adjustable recliner, balcony set, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi, and more.

15 mins away from Arlington, VA and 20 mins away from Washington DC.

Lease length is negotiable, finding the right person is more important.



Available for viewing Monday-Friday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Sat/Sun available all day. Text me for more pictures and appointment times.