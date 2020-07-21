All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
/
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
/
5597 Seminary Rd
Last updated August 31 2019

5597 Seminary Rd

5597 Seminary Road · No Longer Available
Location

5597 Seminary Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

Fully furnished 750 sq/ft studio apartment/condo on the 25th floor of Skyline Towers.
Includes 70’ flat screen TV, Queen sized bed, L-shaped couch, an adjustable recliner, balcony set, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi, and more.
15 mins away from Arlington, VA and 20 mins away from Washington DC.
Lease length is negotiable, finding the right person is more important.

Available for viewing Monday-Friday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Sat/Sun available all day. Text me for more pictures and appointment times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5597 Seminary Rd have any available units?
5597 Seminary Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 5597 Seminary Rd have?
Some of 5597 Seminary Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5597 Seminary Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5597 Seminary Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5597 Seminary Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5597 Seminary Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5597 Seminary Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5597 Seminary Rd offers parking.
Does 5597 Seminary Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5597 Seminary Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5597 Seminary Rd have a pool?
No, 5597 Seminary Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5597 Seminary Rd have accessible units?
No, 5597 Seminary Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5597 Seminary Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5597 Seminary Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5597 Seminary Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5597 Seminary Rd has units with air conditioning.
