4023 DAVID LN

Amenities
This charming home is perfectly located in a private neighborhood. It is move in ready with new hw flooring throughout, porcelain stone in the foyer, ceramic tile throughout bathrooms/kitchen. Entire home is freshly painted with new fencing, open floor plan and double master bedrooms on both levels. Grand bookshelf, custom closets, and custom window treatments. ****Brand new stainless steel dishwasher and fridge have been installed*** not in photos yet. Yard is professionally manicured , fully fenced back yard, location is prime, close to Crystal City, Beltway, etc. Pool membership available. You must come and see!