Home
/
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
/
4023 DAVID LN
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:08 PM

4023 DAVID LN

4023 David Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4023 David Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22311

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This charming home is perfectly located in a private neighborhood. It is move in ready with new hw flooring throughout, porcelain stone in the foyer, ceramic tile throughout bathrooms/kitchen. Entire home is freshly painted with new fencing, open floor plan and double master bedrooms on both levels. Grand bookshelf, custom closets, and custom window treatments. ****Brand new stainless steel dishwasher and fridge have been installed*** not in photos yet. Yard is professionally manicured , fully fenced back yard, location is prime, close to Crystal City, Beltway, etc. Pool membership available. You must come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 DAVID LN have any available units?
4023 DAVID LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 4023 DAVID LN have?
Some of 4023 DAVID LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 DAVID LN currently offering any rent specials?
4023 DAVID LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 DAVID LN pet-friendly?
No, 4023 DAVID LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 4023 DAVID LN offer parking?
Yes, 4023 DAVID LN offers parking.
Does 4023 DAVID LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 DAVID LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 DAVID LN have a pool?
Yes, 4023 DAVID LN has a pool.
Does 4023 DAVID LN have accessible units?
No, 4023 DAVID LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 DAVID LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 DAVID LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 DAVID LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 DAVID LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

