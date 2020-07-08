All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3812 STEPPES COURT
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

3812 STEPPES COURT

3812 Steppes Court · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Steppes Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remarkable privacy with lovely view of park from main living area and balcony. Spacious eat-in kitchen, dining/living room, two spacious master bedrooms, each with a private bath and walk-in closets. Front master bedroom has additional closet. Well designed additional storage.Exposed brick wall and slate entryway. Update include, new AC, main level flooring, lighting, refinished hardwood floors, renovated entry-level powder room, kitchen with stainless appliances, windows, balcony door and storm door. Ample parking, one assigned and plenty of additional parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 STEPPES COURT have any available units?
3812 STEPPES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3812 STEPPES COURT have?
Some of 3812 STEPPES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 STEPPES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3812 STEPPES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 STEPPES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3812 STEPPES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3812 STEPPES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3812 STEPPES COURT offers parking.
Does 3812 STEPPES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 STEPPES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 STEPPES COURT have a pool?
No, 3812 STEPPES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3812 STEPPES COURT have accessible units?
No, 3812 STEPPES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 STEPPES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 STEPPES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 STEPPES COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3812 STEPPES COURT has units with air conditioning.

