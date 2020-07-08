3812 STEPPES COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remarkable privacy with lovely view of park from main living area and balcony. Spacious eat-in kitchen, dining/living room, two spacious master bedrooms, each with a private bath and walk-in closets. Front master bedroom has additional closet. Well designed additional storage.Exposed brick wall and slate entryway. Update include, new AC, main level flooring, lighting, refinished hardwood floors, renovated entry-level powder room, kitchen with stainless appliances, windows, balcony door and storm door. Ample parking, one assigned and plenty of additional parking.