Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

3697 Ambrose Hills Road

3697 Ambrose Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

3697 Ambrose Hills Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4bbb63065 ---- TO TOUR, CALL/TXT 202-759-7678 Price: $3,300 for a 24 Month Lease or Longer $3,500 for a 1 Year Lease Address: 3697 Ambrose Hills Road Falls Church, VA 22041 Property Type: Town House Tenant Utilities: All - Electricity, Water, (Cable, Internet, Phone, Others) Utilities Included in Rent: None Parking: 2 Car Garage & Driveway Parking Lease Terms: 12 Month Lease Minimum, 2 year Special Available Pets: YES, Case by Case, 2 Max, Small Status: Available August, 2018 Gorgeous brand new 3BR Penthouse Den, 3.5 BA townhouse loaded w/upgrades. Open floor plan w/huge kitchen w/island for casual dining, living room opening to deck & views of path leading to Holmes Run Park. Upper level boasts master suite w/walk in closet & BR 2 w/private bath. Upper lvl 2 w/loft & deck. Entry level w/foyer, bedroom great for guest or au pair suite, full bath & garage. Express bus to Pentagon just steps away. 10! Small Pets under 20 lbs Considered. Tenants must have good credit, income and rental references. Looking for long term lease 2 years. Available late summer August 2019 to line up with the 2019-2020 school year. The first floor features the garage, 1st bedroom, private full bath and patio walk out. the 2nd Floor features the kitchen, powder room, light filled dining room and open living space with private porch. 3rd floor features master bedroom and bath with walk in, then 3rd bedroom with it\'s own private shower as well! Walk to the top floor penthouse, office or 4th bedroom! Bedrooms: Three Den Bathrooms: 3.5 Neighborhood: Falls Church Kitchen: Combo Microwave & Gas Stove/Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator and Freezer. Laundry: W/D in Unit Sq Ft: 1620 Balcony & Patio Application Fee: $65/Applicant Deposit: Equal to One Month?s Rent Floors: Hardwood A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat Amenities: Private Home, 2 Car Parking, Access to Metro Bus Links: Video Walkthrough - https://youtu.be/N37fGSCGHPE 1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Leasing Agent: Patrick Reardon - 202.709.7006 Private Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3697 Ambrose Hills Road have any available units?
3697 Ambrose Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3697 Ambrose Hills Road have?
Some of 3697 Ambrose Hills Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3697 Ambrose Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
3697 Ambrose Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3697 Ambrose Hills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3697 Ambrose Hills Road is pet friendly.
Does 3697 Ambrose Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 3697 Ambrose Hills Road offers parking.
Does 3697 Ambrose Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3697 Ambrose Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3697 Ambrose Hills Road have a pool?
No, 3697 Ambrose Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 3697 Ambrose Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 3697 Ambrose Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3697 Ambrose Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3697 Ambrose Hills Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3697 Ambrose Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3697 Ambrose Hills Road has units with air conditioning.
