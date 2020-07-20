3616 Dannys Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA SFH in Alexandria! *Modern kitchen w/ ample cabinet space *Large family room w/ access to the enormous patio *Formal Dining Room and Living Room w/ wood burning fireplace (Fireplace as is) *Large front yard and huge fenced-in back yard *Great location close to I-395, Rt. 7, Skyline Towers, 5 miles to DC and Pentagon *Plenty of shopping *Available September 1. MUST SEE



Interior Features

Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Bedroom - Entry Level, Fireplace Screen, Shades / Blinds, Wall to Wall Carpeting

Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Oven / Range - Gas, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer

Attic: Yes

Basement: n

Cooling: Ceiling Fan(s), Central Air Conditioning

Cooling Fuel: Electric

Dining Room Flooring: Carpet

Dining Room Level: Main

Dining/Kitchen Description: Sep Dining Rm

Family Room Flooring: Carpet

Family Room Level: Main

Fireplaces: 1

First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

First Bedroom Level: Main

Handicap: None

Heating: Forced Air

Heating Fuel: Natural Gas

Hot Water: Natural Gas

Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional

Living Area: 1494

Living Room Flooring: Carpet

Living Room Level: Main

Main Entrance: Living Room

Main Floor Baths: 2

Main Floor Bedrooms: 3

Other Rooms: Bedroom-Second,Bedroom-First,Living Room,Dining Room,Bedroom-Third,Family Rm

Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Second, Bedroom-Third, Family Rm, Bedroom-First

Second Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

Second Bedroom Level: Main

Third Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

Third Bedroom Level: Main