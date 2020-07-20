3616 Dannys Ln

Amenities
Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA SFH in Alexandria! *Modern kitchen w/ ample cabinet space *Large family room w/ access to the enormous patio *Formal Dining Room and Living Room w/ wood burning fireplace (Fireplace as is) *Large front yard and huge fenced-in back yard *Great location close to I-395, Rt. 7, Skyline Towers, 5 miles to DC and Pentagon *Plenty of shopping *Available September 1. MUST SEE
Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Bedroom - Entry Level, Fireplace Screen, Shades / Blinds, Wall to Wall Carpeting
Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Oven / Range - Gas, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer
Attic: Yes
Basement: n
Cooling: Ceiling Fan(s), Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Dining Room Flooring: Carpet
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Sep Dining Rm
Family Room Flooring: Carpet
Family Room Level: Main
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Main
Handicap: None
Heating: Forced Air
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Living Area: 1494
Living Room Flooring: Carpet
Living Room Level: Main
Main Entrance: Living Room
Main Floor Baths: 2
Main Floor Bedrooms: 3
Other Rooms: Bedroom-Second,Bedroom-First,Living Room,Dining Room,Bedroom-Third,Family Rm
Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Second, Bedroom-Third, Family Rm, Bedroom-First
Second Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
Second Bedroom Level: Main
Third Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
Third Bedroom Level: Main