Last updated June 16 2019 at 8:51 AM

3616 Dannys Ln

3616 Dannys Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Dannys Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA SFH in Alexandria! *Modern kitchen w/ ample cabinet space *Large family room w/ access to the enormous patio *Formal Dining Room and Living Room w/ wood burning fireplace (Fireplace as is) *Large front yard and huge fenced-in back yard *Great location close to I-395, Rt. 7, Skyline Towers, 5 miles to DC and Pentagon *Plenty of shopping *Available September 1. MUST SEE

Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Bedroom - Entry Level, Fireplace Screen, Shades / Blinds, Wall to Wall Carpeting
Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Oven / Range - Gas, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer
Attic: Yes
Basement: n
Cooling: Ceiling Fan(s), Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Dining Room Flooring: Carpet
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Sep Dining Rm
Family Room Flooring: Carpet
Family Room Level: Main
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Main
Handicap: None
Heating: Forced Air
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Living Area: 1494
Living Room Flooring: Carpet
Living Room Level: Main
Main Entrance: Living Room
Main Floor Baths: 2
Main Floor Bedrooms: 3
Other Rooms: Bedroom-Second,Bedroom-First,Living Room,Dining Room,Bedroom-Third,Family Rm
Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Second, Bedroom-Third, Family Rm, Bedroom-First
Second Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
Second Bedroom Level: Main
Third Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
Third Bedroom Level: Main

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Dannys Ln have any available units?
3616 Dannys Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3616 Dannys Ln have?
Some of 3616 Dannys Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Dannys Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Dannys Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Dannys Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Dannys Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3616 Dannys Ln offer parking?
No, 3616 Dannys Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3616 Dannys Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3616 Dannys Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Dannys Ln have a pool?
No, 3616 Dannys Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Dannys Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 3616 Dannys Ln has accessible units.
Does 3616 Dannys Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Dannys Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Dannys Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3616 Dannys Ln has units with air conditioning.
