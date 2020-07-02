3611 DANNYS LANE

Amenities
UPDATE: THREE Applications For Lease received as of 4/6/2020 11:30 AM. Processing them at present time. Available Immediately! This wonderfully updates brick home features 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with a large fully fenced, rear yard. The lower level features a large Recreation Room, full bathroom and two additional rooms which could be used as home offices or additional bedrooms. Fine features include. gleaming hardwood floors, remodeled baths w/custom tile! Updated granite kitchen w/ newer refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. Lots of off street parking! Large shed! Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with Pet Deposit. Call today with any questions or to arrange for a private showing!