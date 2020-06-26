3461 Washington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony coffee bar business center some paid utils microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities business center coffee bar

Private room with private bathroom located in the Center of Falls Church is for rent: Good location, quiet neighborhood, beautiful garden and deck , private entrance with keypad , walk to bus to : East Falls Church & Ballston Metro stations, Rosslyn, Pentagon, DC, Tyson Corner Shopping Center, 0.2 mile to Church, Post office , Trader's Joe, Safeway, Subway, Panera Bread shop , Ruby Tuesday, International food restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, German Gourmet, Madeleine French coffee shop....About 3 miles to Annandale Korean Business Center and 2 miles to Eden Vietnamese Business center. We furnished very comfy queen size, bed sheets, pillows, towels, duvet, comforter, soap, shampoo, and extra clean sheets and towels for a long stay, utilities included. We speak English, French, and Vietnamese. Minimum stay 1week. $320/week for single, $350/week for a couple plus $40 cleaning services and $200 refundable security deposit. The room has Frigidaire and microwave. This bigger room has a bay window overlooking to a nice garden and it has queen-size Tempur-Pedic mattress. Queen Size bed.