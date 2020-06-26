All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Last updated January 24 2020

3461 Washington Drive

3461 Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3461 Washington Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
business center
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
Private room with private bathroom located in the Center of Falls Church is for rent: Good location, quiet neighborhood, beautiful garden and deck , private entrance with keypad , walk to bus to : East Falls Church & Ballston Metro stations, Rosslyn, Pentagon, DC, Tyson Corner Shopping Center, 0.2 mile to Church, Post office , Trader's Joe, Safeway, Subway, Panera Bread shop , Ruby Tuesday, International food restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, German Gourmet, Madeleine French coffee shop....About 3 miles to Annandale Korean Business Center and 2 miles to Eden Vietnamese Business center. We furnished very comfy queen size, bed sheets, pillows, towels, duvet, comforter, soap, shampoo, and extra clean sheets and towels for a long stay, utilities included. We speak English, French, and Vietnamese. Minimum stay 1week. $320/week for single, $350/week for a couple plus $40 cleaning services and $200 refundable security deposit. The room has Frigidaire and microwave. This bigger room has a bay window overlooking to a nice garden and it has queen-size Tempur-Pedic mattress. Queen Size bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3461 Washington Drive have any available units?
3461 Washington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3461 Washington Drive have?
Some of 3461 Washington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, coffee bar, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3461 Washington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3461 Washington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 Washington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3461 Washington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3461 Washington Drive offer parking?
No, 3461 Washington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3461 Washington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3461 Washington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 Washington Drive have a pool?
No, 3461 Washington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3461 Washington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3461 Washington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 Washington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3461 Washington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3461 Washington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3461 Washington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
