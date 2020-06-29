All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3454 DIEHL COURT

3454 Diehl Court · No Longer Available
Location

3454 Diehl Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 level TH with Garage, 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 HB located in a nice neighborhood in Falls Church. Top floor has a Master bedroom with nice luxury bathroom with shower, bath tub and 2 sinks. Two more bedrooms share the hall bathroom. Main level has a Living -Dining combo with wood floor. Gourmet island kitchen with 42" oak cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast room with sliding door to large deck. On the lower level big recreation room with fireplace, garage, laundry and french door leads to brick paved patio and fenced backyard. Close to Columbia Pike, Rt. 7, Rt.50, I-395, Pentagon, new Amazon HQ2, DC, shopping and restaurants. No smoking. Pets case by case. Minimum 1 year lease. Security and Pet Deposit required. Available October 01, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 DIEHL COURT have any available units?
3454 DIEHL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3454 DIEHL COURT have?
Some of 3454 DIEHL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 DIEHL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3454 DIEHL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 DIEHL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3454 DIEHL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3454 DIEHL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3454 DIEHL COURT offers parking.
Does 3454 DIEHL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3454 DIEHL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 DIEHL COURT have a pool?
No, 3454 DIEHL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3454 DIEHL COURT have accessible units?
No, 3454 DIEHL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 DIEHL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3454 DIEHL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3454 DIEHL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3454 DIEHL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
