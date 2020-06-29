3454 DIEHL COURT

Amenities

Beautiful 3 level TH with Garage, 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 HB located in a nice neighborhood in Falls Church. Top floor has a Master bedroom with nice luxury bathroom with shower, bath tub and 2 sinks. Two more bedrooms share the hall bathroom. Main level has a Living -Dining combo with wood floor. Gourmet island kitchen with 42" oak cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast room with sliding door to large deck. On the lower level big recreation room with fireplace, garage, laundry and french door leads to brick paved patio and fenced backyard. Close to Columbia Pike, Rt. 7, Rt.50, I-395, Pentagon, new Amazon HQ2, DC, shopping and restaurants. No smoking. Pets case by case. Minimum 1 year lease. Security and Pet Deposit required. Available October 01, 2019.