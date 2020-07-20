All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

3402 DIEHL COURT

3402 Diehl Court
Location

3402 Diehl Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Three-level garage townhome, 3BR, 2BA, 2HB located in nice neighborhood. The grand 2-story foyer with large Palladian window brings in all the sunlight. This is a former model home with lots up upgrades. Main level is beautifully appointed with architectural details of arches, classic columns, crown molding and a large bay window. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, light granite and a separate pantry. The Master Suite features vaulted ceilings, fresh paint with chair rail trim, two large closets, double sinks in the bath with separate tub and walk-in shower. The lower level features a generous size rec room with gas fireplace and ceramic tile floors. The rear yard is fully fenced with a patio and wood deck.Located in a quiet neighborhood next to Spring Lane Park with easy access to Arlington, DC, and downtown Falls Church.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 DIEHL COURT have any available units?
3402 DIEHL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3402 DIEHL COURT have?
Some of 3402 DIEHL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 DIEHL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3402 DIEHL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 DIEHL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3402 DIEHL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3402 DIEHL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3402 DIEHL COURT offers parking.
Does 3402 DIEHL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 DIEHL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 DIEHL COURT have a pool?
No, 3402 DIEHL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3402 DIEHL COURT have accessible units?
No, 3402 DIEHL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 DIEHL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 DIEHL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 DIEHL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3402 DIEHL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
