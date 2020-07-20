3402 DIEHL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Three-level garage townhome, 3BR, 2BA, 2HB located in nice neighborhood. The grand 2-story foyer with large Palladian window brings in all the sunlight. This is a former model home with lots up upgrades. Main level is beautifully appointed with architectural details of arches, classic columns, crown molding and a large bay window. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, light granite and a separate pantry. The Master Suite features vaulted ceilings, fresh paint with chair rail trim, two large closets, double sinks in the bath with separate tub and walk-in shower. The lower level features a generous size rec room with gas fireplace and ceramic tile floors. The rear yard is fully fenced with a patio and wood deck.Located in a quiet neighborhood next to Spring Lane Park with easy access to Arlington, DC, and downtown Falls Church.