3337 ARDLEY COURT

Adorable and Secluded Town Home on a quiet cul-de-sac just over the Arlington line in Falls Church. Minutes to bus, Ballston Metro, nature center, bike trails and shopping. This well cared for home features updated windows, hardwoods on the main and upper level, separate dining room with a pass through into the kitchen & a huge living room with a fireplace, Kitchen features granite counters & stainless appliances and economical gas cooking. Finished basement with a wood burning Fireplace. Nice fenced yard with patio. This is a must see. Pets case-by-case (No cats).