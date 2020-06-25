All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3337 ARDLEY COURT
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

3337 ARDLEY COURT

3337 Ardley Court · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Ardley Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Adorable and Secluded Town Home on a quiet cul-de-sac just over the Arlington line in Falls Church. Minutes to bus, Ballston Metro, nature center, bike trails and shopping. This well cared for home features updated windows, hardwoods on the main and upper level, separate dining room with a pass through into the kitchen & a huge living room with a fireplace, Kitchen features granite counters & stainless appliances and economical gas cooking. Finished basement with a wood burning Fireplace. Nice fenced yard with patio. This is a must see. Pets case-by-case (No cats).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 ARDLEY COURT have any available units?
3337 ARDLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3337 ARDLEY COURT have?
Some of 3337 ARDLEY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 ARDLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3337 ARDLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 ARDLEY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3337 ARDLEY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3337 ARDLEY COURT offer parking?
No, 3337 ARDLEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3337 ARDLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 ARDLEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 ARDLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 3337 ARDLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3337 ARDLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3337 ARDLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 ARDLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 ARDLEY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 ARDLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 ARDLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
