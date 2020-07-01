Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Ashland, VA with hardwood floors

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
210 Randolph St
210 Randolph Street, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -ac unit included -electric heat -stove & fridge included -good size bedrooms -living room -off street parking Reserve this unit today with just $200 down LEASING OFFICE ADDRESS : 3209 Ellwood Ave
Results within 5 miles of Ashland

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
448 Kingscote Lane Available 07/20/20 448 Kingscote Lane, Glen Allen VA - 3 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath End-Unit Townhome, avail. mid-late July.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
46 Units Available
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,098
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 12:33pm
4 Units Available
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
22 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
22 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
71 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
8 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$951
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Laurel
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,234
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7010 Miami Ave.
7010 Miami Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1224 sqft
Adorable 3 bdrm/1 bath Home Located in Desirable West End! - FEATURES -Hardwood Floors Throughout Downstairs -Large Bonus Room Upstairs -Huge Backyard -New Vanity in Bathroom -Ceramic Tile Flooring in

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1104 New York Ave
1104 New York Avenue, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Reserve this home today with just $200 down Please stop by the leasing office to get started located at 3209 Ellwood Ave 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house -central heat and air -large sunroom off the kitchen -new stainless steel appliances -washer and

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
6106 Ellis Ave
6106 Ellis Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Ginter Park
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2
4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1495 sqft
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939 Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
John Marshall
4219 Chamberlayne Ave
4219 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please stop by the leasing office to apply : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -HUGE living room -hardwood floors -off street parking -yard -2 good size bedrooms with closets -dining room -eat in kitchen -porch Reserve a

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
John Marshall
4217 Chamberlayne Ave
4217 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
4217 Chamberlayne Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave leasing office to apply.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Twin Hickory
839 Parkland Place
839 Parkland Place, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
839 Parkland Place Available 08/17/20 839 Parkland Place - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Traditional Townhouse Located in Twin Hickory - Available approximately 8/17\2020. 839 Parkland Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
1209 Lorraine Avenue
1209 Lorraine Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1521 sqft
1209 Lorraine Avenue Available 07/28/20 Great home in Bellevue! Available End of July! Link to Walk-Through Video Below! - Ever dreamed of living in Bellevue? As many will agree, this is one of Richmond's best neighborhoods.

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
8869 Seaycroft Dr.
8869 Seaycroft Drive, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2462 sqft
8869 Seaycroft Dr. Available 08/03/20 Cool Spring West - 4 BR's and 3 Full Bath Craftsman with Attached Garage - Gorgeous Gourmet Grand Craftsman Style Home in Cool Spring West Subdivision in Hanover.

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
10136 Ashley Manor Ln
10136 Ashley Manor Ln, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2701 sqft
10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2234 sqft
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane Available 07/15/20 Ready for Showings Mid-July! 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Short Pump (1,440 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2932 Queensland Dr.
2932 Queensland Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1354 sqft
2932 Queensland Dr. Available 08/15/20 Nicely maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home in Pemberton Oaks - Very attractive end unit town home in Pemberton Oaks is ready to be your new home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Dumbarton
6709 Hazelwood Street
6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020 *6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill *Darling 1000 s.f.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ashland, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ashland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

