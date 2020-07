Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet wine room

OLD WORLD CHARM MEETS NEW WORLD CONVENIENCE It’s a rare thing to find community-style living with character like this. Nine-foot ceilings accented by crown molding, community spaces with high, gabled ceilings, and airy interiors with an almost cottage-like feel. The rustic social lounge has a billiards table, yes, but also Wi-Fi. The fitness center is tucked away, and available to you any time day or night. Despite its idyllic charm, Westwind Farms is located less than a half mile west of the Dulles Greenway Toll Road, three miles east of Brambleton Regional Park's golf course and recreational facilities, and just six miles northwest of the Dulles International Airport and the Dulles Town Center Mall. Welcome to the perfect respite from a busy world, but never more than a quick ride away from its many conveniences.