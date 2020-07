Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly conference room courtyard e-payments game room internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to BLVD Commons, a plentiful amenities offering one and two-bedroom + den apartments perfectly set in Loudoun Station’s extraordinary transit-centered neighborhood. It’s everything you could want in an apartment including upgraded features, luxurious finishes and plentiful amenities. Whether you want to shoot some hoops at the indoor full size basketball court, impress guests at a get-together BBQ, or maintain a sun-kissed glow at the pool, your new home offers it all.



Live here, and you won’t need the metro to know you’ve arrived.