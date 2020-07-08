43910 CAMELLIA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous Richmond Model of Toll Brother in much sought after Hunt at Belmont Country club+ Access to all the Belmont Club Community Ammenities+Walk to Whole Foods*Main level stunning 2 Story Foyer Entrance*9' Ceilings*Formal Living & Dining room Combo*Home Office/Study*Gourment Kitchen with space for breakfast table**Magnificant Two Story Family Room**No Maintainance Trex Deck*Upper level: M/Suite with enormous walk-in closet space & luxurious master bathroom** Oversized 3 Large bedrooms+Loft with windows and overlooking family Room*Backs to Common Area*Walk out*Built in Speaker Sys+Irrigation Sys*Pets case by case