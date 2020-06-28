43776 BROOKLINE TERRACE

Amenities
The perfect place to call home! Outstanding location close to commuter routes (Rt 7, toll road), shopping, restaurants and more. Super clean, you'll feel good about moving right in to this lovely townhouse with lots of fresh paint, clean carpeting, upgraded kitchen w/granite, island, backsplash and newer stainless appliances and lighting. Relax on the deck or on the private patio on your fenced yard. Basement room can be closed off for use as a fourth bedroom suite with full bath and additional fridge. No smokers. Pets case by case.