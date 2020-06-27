43415 MADISON RENEE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath has been freshly painted & new carpet on the upper level. The main level offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite & SS appliances with a ton of cabinet space. Enjoy the balcony off the kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, double vanity & soaking tub in spacious bathroom. Second bedroom is as large as the master with a full bath. Laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level next to bedrooms. Rent includes water, cable & internet.