43314 FOYT TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage end unit townhouse in Broadlands with 2037 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with huge island of granite. Hardwood floor on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet. Beautiful Rec room for all your entertaining! Beautiful deck overlook fenced backyard. Close to shopping, very good schools and commuting to the new silver line metro station. The community has guest house, gym etc. All windows have wood blinds which not shown in the pictures which are from previous listing.