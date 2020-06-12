21001 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE.

Amenities

Only one flight of stairs to this top floor end unit with loads of windows, vaulted ceilings and a deck overlooking the common area. Kitchen offers granite counter top, breakfast bar, gas cooking, Family room is off the kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan and loads of windows for natural light. Breakfast area leading to the deck. The deck overlooks the common treed area with picnic benches. Master bedroom has floor to ceiling windows, and a large walk in closet and a full bath. Second bedroom offers both a ceiling fan and a walk in closet. Beautifully renovated master bathroom. Minutes to the community pool, recreation center, Five minute walk away from Giant and all shopping centers and all of Ashburn Farm amenities. Located close to Dulles Greenway, Route 28 and Leesburg Pike. ONLY 9 Minutes to TO ASHBURN METRO SILVER LINE STATION (2020) and only 6 minutes to Goose Creek Village Park & Ride. Best schools, coveted Stonebridge HS school district. Pride of ownership!!