20901 CEDARPOST SQ #202

Amenities
Available for immediate occupancy!!!! Immaculate, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment in the heart of Ashburn, a couple minutes walk from Ashburn Farm Market Center, 8 minute drive from the future Ashburn Metro Station (Silver line), 8 minute drive from One Loudoun (bustling new plaza with movie theater and restaurants galore!)You will not find a 3-bedroom apartment with this price anywhere near this area so act fast! Landlord is willing to have tenants sign lease for 12 months-48 months.