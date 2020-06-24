All apartments in Ashburn
20901 CEDARPOST SQ #202
20901 CEDARPOST SQ #202

20901 Cedarpost Square · No Longer Available
Location

20901 Cedarpost Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Available for immediate occupancy!!!! Immaculate, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment in the heart of Ashburn, a couple minutes walk from Ashburn Farm Market Center, 8 minute drive from the future Ashburn Metro Station (Silver line), 8 minute drive from One Loudoun (bustling new plaza with movie theater and restaurants galore!)You will not find a 3-bedroom apartment with this price anywhere near this area so act fast! Landlord is willing to have tenants sign lease for 12 months-48 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

