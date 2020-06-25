20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Experience One Loudoun living at its finest in this modern and bright 2-level, 3 bedroom end-unit condo with luxurious features and finishes, rooftop terrace and a garage!, This place feels like a townhouse and is a few short blocks to all of One Loudoun's fun restaurants, shops, special events, cinema, and plaza. The main level boasts a jaw-dropping giant island, hardwood floors, large living spaces, gourmet kitchen, and a small deck. The second level master suite includes a massive walk in closet, and a beautiful bathroom with roman shower and separate vanities. Two more bedrooms, a pretty hall bath with bathtub, and a laundryroom are also on the second level. Head up one more set of stairs to enjoy the amazing rooftop terrace with its pergola. The perfect place to entertain a crowd and enjoy the views. As if all of that isn't enough, living here also includes access to a terrific community pool and clubhouse. Welcome home! This unit can also be rented FURNISHED for an additional cost - great for corporate or executive housing! [Available August 1, 2019]