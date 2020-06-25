All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE

20551 Milbridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20551 Milbridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Experience One Loudoun living at its finest in this modern and bright 2-level, 3 bedroom end-unit condo with luxurious features and finishes, rooftop terrace and a garage!, This place feels like a townhouse and is a few short blocks to all of One Loudoun's fun restaurants, shops, special events, cinema, and plaza. The main level boasts a jaw-dropping giant island, hardwood floors, large living spaces, gourmet kitchen, and a small deck. The second level master suite includes a massive walk in closet, and a beautiful bathroom with roman shower and separate vanities. Two more bedrooms, a pretty hall bath with bathtub, and a laundryroom are also on the second level. Head up one more set of stairs to enjoy the amazing rooftop terrace with its pergola. The perfect place to entertain a crowd and enjoy the views. As if all of that isn't enough, living here also includes access to a terrific community pool and clubhouse. Welcome home! This unit can also be rented FURNISHED for an additional cost - great for corporate or executive housing! [Available August 1, 2019]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20551 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America