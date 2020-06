Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean double master bedroom townhome in the heart of Ashburn! Brick front, garage town home backing to quiet common area. Updated kitchen with granite, stainless, hardwood floors.Lovely deck overlooking private backyard space. **Applicants should complete the online application at www.pmiloudoun.com and select "apply in the top right corner. Complete the online application and pay fee of $55 per adult over 18. Avail October 1.