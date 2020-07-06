20460 ALICENT TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

**STUNNING END UNIT** townhome with attached 1 car garage!! Available and ready for you to call home! Great location close to shopping, restaurants, library, movie theatre & more all within One Loudoun! Close to trails and Belmont Country Club! Location, Location, Location! What else could you ask for? 2/3 bedroom with 2 bedrooms upstairs 2 full baths, gorgeous open & spacious family room with all the natural daylight needed, hardwood flooring, kitchen with breakfast nook, island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a deck off the kitchen that overlooks an amazing yard with a view! Lower level has great space to make your own...a bedroom, office, exercise room or whatever your heart desires! Great storage room and laundry complete this level! Attached one car garage is spotless and ready for your treasures! This property will not disappoint!!