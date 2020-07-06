All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20460 ALICENT TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20460 ALICENT TERRACE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

20460 ALICENT TERRACE

20460 Alicent Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20460 Alicent Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
**STUNNING END UNIT** townhome with attached 1 car garage!! Available and ready for you to call home! Great location close to shopping, restaurants, library, movie theatre & more all within One Loudoun! Close to trails and Belmont Country Club! Location, Location, Location! What else could you ask for? 2/3 bedroom with 2 bedrooms upstairs 2 full baths, gorgeous open & spacious family room with all the natural daylight needed, hardwood flooring, kitchen with breakfast nook, island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a deck off the kitchen that overlooks an amazing yard with a view! Lower level has great space to make your own...a bedroom, office, exercise room or whatever your heart desires! Great storage room and laundry complete this level! Attached one car garage is spotless and ready for your treasures! This property will not disappoint!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20460 ALICENT TERRACE have any available units?
20460 ALICENT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20460 ALICENT TERRACE have?
Some of 20460 ALICENT TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20460 ALICENT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20460 ALICENT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20460 ALICENT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20460 ALICENT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20460 ALICENT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20460 ALICENT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20460 ALICENT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20460 ALICENT TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20460 ALICENT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20460 ALICENT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20460 ALICENT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20460 ALICENT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20460 ALICENT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20460 ALICENT TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20460 ALICENT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20460 ALICENT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America