All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE

20423 Alderleaf Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20423 Alderleaf Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Are you looking for a recently updated rental that feeds to Trailside Middle School and Stone Bridge High School? You have come to the right place. This 3-level home has all the room you need and the updates you dream of. The entry-level has a spacious family room and half bath that will be great for those nights you want to stay in and watch a movie. Take the stairs up and you will find the main living area with high ceilings and open concept everyone wants. The remodeled kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, and access out to one of several balconies in this sun-drenched home. Entertain friends/family in the open living/dining room with a 2-story ceiling, fresh paint and wood floors. Glass french doors let in great natural light. This level also has the master bedroom featuring full bath, walk-in closet. Continuing up to the final level there are two more bedrooms and beautifully renovated dual access full bathroom. The bathroom features new dual sink marble vanity, new tile floors and tub/shower with matching tile. Great proximity to the WO&D trail, Trailside Park, and shopping centers with great restaurants, retail and fitness facilities. Enjoy the Ashburn Farm amenities including 3 outdoor pools, tennis courts, sports fields, playgrounds, walking paths and more. **Available to move in now** No pets allowed. Water and sewer is included in rent. 2 reserved parking spaces and extra visitor spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have any available units?
20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have?
Some of 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAshburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ashburn Apartments with GymsAshburn Pet Friendly Apartments
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America