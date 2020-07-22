20423 ALDERLEAF TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

Are you looking for a recently updated rental that feeds to Trailside Middle School and Stone Bridge High School? You have come to the right place. This 3-level home has all the room you need and the updates you dream of. The entry-level has a spacious family room and half bath that will be great for those nights you want to stay in and watch a movie. Take the stairs up and you will find the main living area with high ceilings and open concept everyone wants. The remodeled kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, and access out to one of several balconies in this sun-drenched home. Entertain friends/family in the open living/dining room with a 2-story ceiling, fresh paint and wood floors. Glass french doors let in great natural light. This level also has the master bedroom featuring full bath, walk-in closet. Continuing up to the final level there are two more bedrooms and beautifully renovated dual access full bathroom. The bathroom features new dual sink marble vanity, new tile floors and tub/shower with matching tile. Great proximity to the WO&D trail, Trailside Park, and shopping centers with great restaurants, retail and fitness facilities. Enjoy the Ashburn Farm amenities including 3 outdoor pools, tennis courts, sports fields, playgrounds, walking paths and more. **Available to move in now** No pets allowed. Water and sewer is included in rent. 2 reserved parking spaces and extra visitor spots.