42619 HARLOW MEADOWS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

IMMACULATE LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IN ARCOLA CENTER, AN UPSCALE "TOWN CENTER" COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ROUTE 50, LOUDOUN COUNTY PKWY AND DULLES AIRPORT. WALKING DISTANCE TO DULLES LANDING WHICH HOSTS LOTS OF SHOPPING STORES INCLUDING WALMART! LESS THAN HALF A MILE FROM HOSPITAL AND MORE SHOPPING. ENTERTAINERS DREAM OPEN CONCEPT, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH 13 ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND UPGRADED BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" MAPLE CABINETRY, WALL OVENS, HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS. ALMOST 3100 SQ. FT. WITH 2 CAR EXPANDED GARAGE. PETS ARE OKAY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS AND WILL NEED ADDITIONAL NON-REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $200/PET AND A MONTHLY RENT/PET WHICH IS NEGOTIABLE BASED ON PETS. NO SECTION 8 PLEASE.