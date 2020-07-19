42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW ONE CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME LOADED WITH BUILDER UPGRADES & EXTRAS THRU-OUT THIS BEAUTY! Open Floor plan*Features 3BR, 3.5BA*2 Owner Suites with beautifully appointed baths with upgraded cabinets, granite vanities, recess lighting and ceramic tiled baths*Lower level Office/Bedroom,+ Full Bath walks out to Patio & Fenced Rear Yard*Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded White Cabinets, Granite Counters, Subyway tile Ceramic Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances leads to Trex Deck! Oak Stairs on all levels*Gleaming hardwood Floors & Recess Lighting thru-out main level*Upper Level Laundry complete with Washer/Dryer*INCLUDES a to be built, new Large TREX Deck, Patio and Fenced Yard*Enjoy Stone Ridge Community Amenities; close to shopping, restaurants, Loudoun Transit Park & Ride, Library and Stone Springs Hospital! One Mile to Brambleton/Ashburn