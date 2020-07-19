All apartments in Arcola
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ

42420 Dogwood Glen Sq · No Longer Available
Location

42420 Dogwood Glen Sq, Arcola, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW ONE CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME LOADED WITH BUILDER UPGRADES & EXTRAS THRU-OUT THIS BEAUTY! Open Floor plan*Features 3BR, 3.5BA*2 Owner Suites with beautifully appointed baths with upgraded cabinets, granite vanities, recess lighting and ceramic tiled baths*Lower level Office/Bedroom,+ Full Bath walks out to Patio & Fenced Rear Yard*Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded White Cabinets, Granite Counters, Subyway tile Ceramic Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances leads to Trex Deck! Oak Stairs on all levels*Gleaming hardwood Floors & Recess Lighting thru-out main level*Upper Level Laundry complete with Washer/Dryer*INCLUDES a to be built, new Large TREX Deck, Patio and Fenced Yard*Enjoy Stone Ridge Community Amenities; close to shopping, restaurants, Loudoun Transit Park & Ride, Library and Stone Springs Hospital! One Mile to Brambleton/Ashburn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have any available units?
42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have?
Some of 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ currently offering any rent specials?
42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ pet-friendly?
No, 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ offer parking?
Yes, 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ offers parking.
Does 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have a pool?
No, 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ does not have a pool.
Does 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have accessible units?
No, 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 42420 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
