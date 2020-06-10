24700 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE

Amenities
Brand New Home!!! 2 Level Lower Condo w/ 1650 SF * Attached 1 Car Rear Garage w/ Opener * 3 Spacious Bedrooms * 2 Full bath * Beautiful Floors all thru Main Level * Blinds being installed * SS Appliances * Quartz Counters * Buffet Bar Island * Pendant Lights * His & Her Walk-In-Closets in Master Bedroom * Tub & Shower in Master Bath * Washer & Dryer in Bedroom Level * Minutes to Dulles Crossing * Quick access to Rte 50, Loudoun County Parkway * Close to Shopping, Medical, Library, Restaurants, and much more......* Water is included in Condo Fee * Rent includes the Condo Fee *