24660 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage hot tub

The zip code may be Sterling, but this top level condo is in the up & coming Arcola Town Center Community across from South Riding and Stone Ridge. *Bi-weekly professional cleaning included in rent. Walnut hardwood floors in open floor plan living room/dining room space, open kitchen with island, and crown molding throughout. Brand new carpets (November '18) in bedrooms and stairwell, owner suite with walk-in closet and beautiful built-ins, spa-like renovated master bathroom with double vanities, rear balcony off the master. Includes in-unit washer & dryer, garage storage racks, and access to Community Clubhouse with rec room, gym, and pool. Future Loudoun Gateway Metro station within a 15 minute drive and close to future Wegmans.