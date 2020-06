Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

You will love this adorable house. Totally renovated top to bottom. Luxury Engineered Hardwood floors on Main level and upper level. New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter top, Back Splash, Stove, Dishwasher and light fixtures. All bathrooms are updated. New paint. Inside the beltway, closer to several commuter routes! Community pool and front yard maintenance! The walk-out basement has a wood burning fireplace and leads out to an fenced yard. Turn-key ready to move in! NO PETS!