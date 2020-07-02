7425 Jayhawk St

Amenities

Beautiful 4bed/3.5 Bath Townhouse in Annandale! - Renters Warehouse and Marc Perez proudly present this Beautiful 4bed/3.5 Bath Townhouse in Annandale! open floor plan, French paint, and brand new carpet! This home has a great basement that walks out to fenced back patio! Spacious bedrooms and plenty of natural light! 2 reserved parking spaces. $45 non-refundable application fee, $99 move in fee, $10 monthly utility and maintenance reduction fee. For showing a please text Marc at 571-239-0553.



(RLNE5299460)