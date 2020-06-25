All apartments in Annandale
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

7221 VELLEX LANE

7221 Vellex Lane
Location

7221 Vellex Lane, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated, well-located rambler is the one you're looking for! Minutes from 395, 495 and VRE, 7221 Vellex features over 3,300 sq feet of space. The expansive renovated kitchen features granite countertops, a stunning island that is a chef's dream, and ample table space. All bathrooms have been remodeled, and the upgraded master bedroom includes a large sitting area. Thanks to recent expansions, you'll also find a GORGEOUS sunroom that opens up to the patio and yard. The sunroom features extra counter space and sink which can be used as a bar area. A large deck and a fully fenced yard that is over a half-acre make this ideal for outdoor lovers, and there is even more flexible living area downstairs in a finished lower level with a full bath and a sump pump. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 VELLEX LANE have any available units?
7221 VELLEX LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7221 VELLEX LANE have?
Some of 7221 VELLEX LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 VELLEX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7221 VELLEX LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 VELLEX LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7221 VELLEX LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7221 VELLEX LANE offer parking?
No, 7221 VELLEX LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7221 VELLEX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7221 VELLEX LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 VELLEX LANE have a pool?
No, 7221 VELLEX LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7221 VELLEX LANE have accessible units?
No, 7221 VELLEX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 VELLEX LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7221 VELLEX LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 VELLEX LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 VELLEX LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
