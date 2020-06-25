7221 VELLEX LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

This updated, well-located rambler is the one you're looking for! Minutes from 395, 495 and VRE, 7221 Vellex features over 3,300 sq feet of space. The expansive renovated kitchen features granite countertops, a stunning island that is a chef's dream, and ample table space. All bathrooms have been remodeled, and the upgraded master bedroom includes a large sitting area. Thanks to recent expansions, you'll also find a GORGEOUS sunroom that opens up to the patio and yard. The sunroom features extra counter space and sink which can be used as a bar area. A large deck and a fully fenced yard that is over a half-acre make this ideal for outdoor lovers, and there is even more flexible living area downstairs in a finished lower level with a full bath and a sump pump. Schedule a tour today!