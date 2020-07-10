Location location location. Beautiful Townhouse inside the Beltway. Hardwood throughout the house. Two large master bedrooms upstairs. Another bedroom with full bath in basement with walkout. Full laundry room in basement. Backs to woods for privacy and peace of mind. All professional working class and retired neighbors. You will love the house and area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6805 Indian Run Ct have any available units?
6805 Indian Run Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6805 Indian Run Ct have?
Some of 6805 Indian Run Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Indian Run Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Indian Run Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.