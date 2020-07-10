6805 Indian Run Ct

Amenities

Location location location. Beautiful Townhouse inside the Beltway. Hardwood throughout the house. Two large master bedrooms upstairs. Another bedroom with full bath in basement with walkout. Full laundry room in basement. Backs to woods for privacy and peace of mind. All professional working class and retired neighbors. You will love the house and area.