Annandale, VA
6805 Indian Run Ct
Last updated October 14 2019 at 5:00 PM

6805 Indian Run Ct

6805 Indian Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

6805 Indian Run Court, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Location location location. Beautiful Townhouse inside the Beltway. Hardwood throughout the house. Two large master bedrooms upstairs. Another bedroom with full bath in basement with walkout. Full laundry room in basement. Backs to woods for privacy and peace of mind. All professional working class and retired neighbors. You will love the house and area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 Indian Run Ct have any available units?
6805 Indian Run Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6805 Indian Run Ct have?
Some of 6805 Indian Run Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Indian Run Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Indian Run Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Indian Run Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6805 Indian Run Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 6805 Indian Run Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Indian Run Ct offers parking.
Does 6805 Indian Run Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 Indian Run Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Indian Run Ct have a pool?
No, 6805 Indian Run Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6805 Indian Run Ct have accessible units?
No, 6805 Indian Run Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Indian Run Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 Indian Run Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6805 Indian Run Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6805 Indian Run Ct has units with air conditioning.

