Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Fresh and clean unit with recent paint and carpeting. Ready for move-in! Large windows provide lots of natural light in this open floor plan home. Plenty of closet space, a separate dining area, and a nice patio for enjoying the outdoors. Close to transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment yet nestled in the trees in a comfortable neighborhood! Neighborhood pool, tennis, tot lot playground.