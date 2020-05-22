All apartments in Annandale
3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS

3745 Yorktown Village Pass · No Longer Available
Location

3745 Yorktown Village Pass, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Lovely Updated Home with Two Assigned Parking Spaces! Interior Offers Gleaming Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Sun-Filled Living Room, Formal Dining Room, and Spacious Kitchen with Ample Cabinetry! Upper Level Boasts Three Ample Sized Bedrooms, including the Luxurious Master Bedroom with Large Custom Walk-In Closet and Fully Remodeled Ensuite Spa-Like Master Bathroom! Walk-Out Lower Level Offers an Expansive Recreation Room, Optional Fourth Bedrooms/Office, and a Full Bathroom! Enjoy the Fenced-In Backyard with Deck! Nearby Metro, I-495, Mosaic District, Shopping, and Restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS have any available units?
3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS have?
Some of 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS currently offering any rent specials?
3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS pet-friendly?
No, 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS offer parking?
Yes, 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS offers parking.
Does 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS have a pool?
No, 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS does not have a pool.
Does 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS have accessible units?
No, 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 3745 YORKTOWN VILLAGE PASS does not have units with air conditioning.

