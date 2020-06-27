3257 HOLLY BERRY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 level split with 2 car garage. Kitchen features white appliances, hardwood floors, blonde cabinets. Great deck overlooking fenced backyard. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level and upper hall. 4 full bedrooms up, master has full bath and walk-in closet. 5th bedroom, full bath, rec room with fireplace and entrance to patio on 1st lower level. Rec Room and bonus room on 2nd lower level. Commuter's dream - minutes to 495. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. Landlord will consider 1 small pet.