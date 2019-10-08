All apartments in West Haven
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2444 Andover St

2444 Andover · (801) 621-2121
Location

2444 Andover, West Haven, UT 84401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2444 Andover St · Avail. Jul 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite. Washer and dryer included. Central air and a back yard patio with lawn. Yard care is included in rent. No pets and no smoking. Liability insurance required.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
All properties are first come first served.
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants.
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted.
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals.

All applications must be submitted on our website at www.froerer.net or in person at 2600 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84401

For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net

This West Haven property is being offered by Froerer Real Estate and Property Management and Real Estate Investing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4319128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Andover St have any available units?
2444 Andover St has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 Andover St have?
Some of 2444 Andover St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Andover St currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Andover St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Andover St pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Andover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Haven.
Does 2444 Andover St offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Andover St does offer parking.
Does 2444 Andover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Andover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Andover St have a pool?
No, 2444 Andover St does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Andover St have accessible units?
No, 2444 Andover St does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Andover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 Andover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Andover St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2444 Andover St has units with air conditioning.
