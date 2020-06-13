Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

40 Apartments for rent in Washington, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2177 N Vacanza Dr
2177 N Vacanza St, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2302 sqft
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs! Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1523 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
520 sqft
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 Available 06/16/20 Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2692 E Clear Point Drive
2692 Clear Point Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2692 E Clear Point Drive Available 06/22/20 Stunning Coral Canyon Home with 2-Bedrooms + Den and Breathtaking Views - Tranquility at its finest! This home sits high above open space on a large corner lot offering stunning views and privacy, large

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/22/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Parkway #11
1150 Red Hills Parkway, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$775
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Canyon Breeze 55+ - Beautifully remodeled 55+ home with views! New front deck with Trex decking & white picket railing, skirting. Conveniently located close to I-15, restaurants, shopping, golf course, & more. Indoor pool. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
387 Omni Lane
387 Omni Lane, Washington, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2760 sqft
5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
1026 W 1100 N
1026 Broadstone Court, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
3192 sqft
1026 W 1100 N Available 04/15/20 EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limit with 4-Bedrooms and 2.5-Bathrooms - EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limits.
Results within 1 mile of Washington

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2056 Middleton Drive #24
2056 East Middleton Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2373 sqft
2056 Middleton Drive #24 Available 06/19/20 Five bedroom, three bath, 2,300 sq ft townhome for rent! - This large townhome has on the main floor the master bedroom and two other bedrooms.

1 of 41

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6179 W 100 S
6179 West 100 South, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1765 sqft
Cute 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home for rent! - This is a large 4 bedroom home for rent located just down from Hurricane exit close to Coral Canyon and east end of Telegraph St. Home is attached to neighbor just by the master bedroom closets.
Results within 5 miles of Washington

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3491 W 150 N
3491 W 150 N, Hurricane, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Brand New in Jan 2020 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful upgraded counter tops, cabinets, and flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
444 Sunland Dr. #29
444 Sunland Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
444 Sunland Dr. #29 Available 06/15/20 Village Townhome - Nice 2 bed 1.5 bath in The Village Townhomes South. Washer and Dryer included. Updated lighting, newer appliances, tons of storage, huge walk-in master closet, big back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bloomington Hills
1 Unit Available
393 Vermillion Ave
393 Vermillion Avenue, St. George, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,250
3628 sqft
393 Vermillion Ave Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 6 bed, 3 bath Home For Rent - Are you ready to have your breath taken away by one of the best views in St. George? Beautiful, updated home has views from snow canyon, downtown St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 E 600 S A
1022 East 600 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, Great location! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, is conveniently located behind Harmons. Two car garage, close to the University, walkable distance to shopping and eating establishments.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
462 W 300 N #21
462 West 300 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1021 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown St. George
1 Unit Available
47 South 400 East Suite C
47 South 400 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Great Office Space in Downtown St. George - Office space available with roughly 1300 sqft on the 2nd floor. Recently updated. new paint, flooring, and bathrooms have been updated. Lots of windows all around for great lighting.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
781 North Valley View Drive #1
781 N Valley View Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1500 sqft
Homestead Farms Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level. Community Pool. This unit shows very well! Nice Floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 N Main Street #1
325 N Main St, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown 2 bedroom / 1 bath Unit - Water included! - This charming single story complex has a 2 bedroom unit with newer flooring, carpeting, window blinds and lots of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available June 5th, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
161 W 950 S E9
161 West 950 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
161 W 950 S E9 Available 07/08/20 VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! at the Garden Condos - Top of the hill views of city and mountains. Clean upstairs unit has vaulted ceilings, nice deck and great views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
234 S 200 E #1
234 S 200 E, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
234 S 200 E #1 Available 07/06/20 SNOW BIRD SPECIAL-- Quiet & Furnished 55+ townhome downtown St.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
337 North 3220 West
337 North 3220 West, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
337 North 3220 West Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! - Located on the border of St.
City Guide for Washington, UT

The Utah city of Washington, which saw a population explosion of about 129 percent between 2000 and 2010, was originally settled by those making a living on raising cotton, and because of this, it's often referred to as Utah's Dixie.

Washington, a relatively large city when it comes to small cities, was founded by settlers from the South who were looking for a new life in Utah. Sadly, times weren't easy, and after several disasters left the settlers poor and without hope, it was said, "The ones who remained were too poor to leave." Of course, the huge population explosion in the 21st century proves that these trying times are over, but those currently living here should shoot a big "thank you" to the original inhabitants of "Dog Town." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Washington, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Washington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

