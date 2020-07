Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

551 N West Ledge Parkway Available 07/27/20 Highland Park at Coral Canyon - Can do a 12 or 6 month lease in Highland Park at Coral Canyon. You can't beat this home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a view. YARD CARE INCLUDED! You also are able to enjoy all the amenities Coral Canyon has to offer, Pool, gym, clubhouse, and more. Call now 435-673-4242 to schedule a time to view this home. Visit rpmsouthernutah.com to apply.



+$250 Lease Initiation Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3513479)