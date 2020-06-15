Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony gym pool tennis court fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

2692 E Clear Point Drive Available 06/22/20 Stunning Coral Canyon Home with 2-Bedrooms + Den and Breathtaking Views - Tranquility at its finest! This home sits high above open space on a large corner lot offering stunning views and privacy, large over-sized living patio, fire pit, iron gates, and custom-built shed complete the yard. Bright, large windows compliment the open living feel inside. Spacious rooms, office space, or potential for 3 Bedroom, huge laundry room. The owner is providing gardening service and pest control. Furnishings in photos not included. More photos coming soon. Not available for showings until 6/15.



NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 6 MONTH LEASE OPTION WITH INCREASE TO RENT OR 12 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED.



