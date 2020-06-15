All apartments in Washington
2692 E Clear Point Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2692 E Clear Point Drive

2692 Clear Point Drive · (435) 703-9946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2692 Clear Point Drive, Washington, UT 84780
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2692 E Clear Point Drive · Avail. Jun 22

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
2692 E Clear Point Drive Available 06/22/20 Stunning Coral Canyon Home with 2-Bedrooms + Den and Breathtaking Views - Tranquility at its finest! This home sits high above open space on a large corner lot offering stunning views and privacy, large over-sized living patio, fire pit, iron gates, and custom-built shed complete the yard. Bright, large windows compliment the open living feel inside. Spacious rooms, office space, or potential for 3 Bedroom, huge laundry room. The owner is providing gardening service and pest control. Furnishings in photos not included. More photos coming soon. Not available for showings until 6/15.

NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 6 MONTH LEASE OPTION WITH INCREASE TO RENT OR 12 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2692 E Clear Point Drive have any available units?
2692 E Clear Point Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2692 E Clear Point Drive have?
Some of 2692 E Clear Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2692 E Clear Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2692 E Clear Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2692 E Clear Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2692 E Clear Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2692 E Clear Point Drive offer parking?
No, 2692 E Clear Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2692 E Clear Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2692 E Clear Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2692 E Clear Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2692 E Clear Point Drive has a pool.
Does 2692 E Clear Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2692 E Clear Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2692 E Clear Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2692 E Clear Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2692 E Clear Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2692 E Clear Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
