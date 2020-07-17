All apartments in Washington
226 South 200 West
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

226 South 200 West

226 S 200 W · (435) 673-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 S 200 W, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 South 200 West · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
2 bdrm apartment for rent - Private 2 bedroom apartment. No one above, below, or on either side.

Newly painted, new floors, new stove.

No laundry in unit. Laundromat 4 blocks away.

12 Month Renewable Lease
Tenant responsible for utilities.

No smoking.

Please apply through the website: preferredstgeorge.com

Move-In Requirements Include: 1st month's rent, Security deposit, Utilities put in tenant's name.

*Please note: It is required, to rent from PPM, to have a Tenant Liability Insurance policy & ENC included with the rent. This cost is $18/mo., in addition to rent, and protects our tenants from accidental damage to the property & in emergencies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3470372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 South 200 West have any available units?
226 South 200 West has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 226 South 200 West currently offering any rent specials?
226 South 200 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 South 200 West pet-friendly?
No, 226 South 200 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 226 South 200 West offer parking?
No, 226 South 200 West does not offer parking.
Does 226 South 200 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 South 200 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 South 200 West have a pool?
No, 226 South 200 West does not have a pool.
Does 226 South 200 West have accessible units?
No, 226 South 200 West does not have accessible units.
Does 226 South 200 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 South 200 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 South 200 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 South 200 West does not have units with air conditioning.
