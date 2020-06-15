All apartments in Washington
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15

1184 E Bulloch St · (435) 272-4699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1184 E Bulloch St, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 Available 07/06/20 Townhome for rent - This 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town home will be available beginning of July. Built in 2019, includes granite counter tops throughout the home, tall ceilings, washer and dryer included, satellite dish ready, high speed fiber internet ready for set up, two car garage, landscaping maintained by HOA, and small dog friendly (must be under 30lbs)! Located in a great area of Washington City Close to Black Bear Diner, Maverik gas station off of exit 13, Washington County Community Center, Community Center Park, shopping, and the freeway entrance! You wont want to miss out on these great units! Check out the virtual tour!

$1,350 monthly rent
$1,350 Security deposit
$500 pet deposit, plus pet application required

Available for 12 month lease agreement. NO SMOKING, NO VAPING

Directions: From exit 13 drive south on 1100 E and the town homes will be on your left hand side. Turner Turf Farm is across the street.

Call our office for a showing or to learn how to secure one of these rentals for when they are ready! 435-272-4699 or visit www.cbstgeorgerentals.com to fill out an application.

High School: Pine View
Middle school: Pine View
Intermediate: Fossil Ridge
Elementary: Washington

*Only one pet (must be under 30lbs) allowed per unit upon approval with a pet deposit of $500. Here are a list of dog breeds that we do not allow: Pit Bulls, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Great Dane, Presa Canario, Chow Chow, German Shephard, Alaskan Malamute, Akita, Cane Corso, Bull Mastiff, and Wolf Hybrid.

*It is required when renting through Coldwell Banker Property Management to show proof of renters insurance. Also, if your pet has been approved, we require that you purchase liability coverage for your pet. Application fees are $35 per adult and required from everyone over 18 years old. Application fees are non- refundable. You can call our office to get a better estimated time of when these units will be available for rent.

Please visit www.cbstgeorgerentals.com to fill out an application or call out office at 435-272-4699 for more information

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5851941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 have any available units?
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 have?
Some of 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 currently offering any rent specials?
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 is pet friendly.
Does 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 offer parking?
Yes, 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 does offer parking.
Does 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 have a pool?
No, 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 does not have a pool.
Does 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 have accessible units?
No, 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
