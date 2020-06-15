Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage basketball court clubhouse

1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 Available 07/06/20 Townhome for rent - This 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town home will be available beginning of July. Built in 2019, includes granite counter tops throughout the home, tall ceilings, washer and dryer included, satellite dish ready, high speed fiber internet ready for set up, two car garage, landscaping maintained by HOA, and small dog friendly (must be under 30lbs)! Located in a great area of Washington City Close to Black Bear Diner, Maverik gas station off of exit 13, Washington County Community Center, Community Center Park, shopping, and the freeway entrance! You wont want to miss out on these great units! Check out the virtual tour!



$1,350 monthly rent

$1,350 Security deposit

$500 pet deposit, plus pet application required



Available for 12 month lease agreement. NO SMOKING, NO VAPING



Directions: From exit 13 drive south on 1100 E and the town homes will be on your left hand side. Turner Turf Farm is across the street.



Call our office for a showing or to learn how to secure one of these rentals for when they are ready! 435-272-4699 or visit www.cbstgeorgerentals.com to fill out an application.



High School: Pine View

Middle school: Pine View

Intermediate: Fossil Ridge

Elementary: Washington



*Only one pet (must be under 30lbs) allowed per unit upon approval with a pet deposit of $500. Here are a list of dog breeds that we do not allow: Pit Bulls, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Great Dane, Presa Canario, Chow Chow, German Shephard, Alaskan Malamute, Akita, Cane Corso, Bull Mastiff, and Wolf Hybrid.



*It is required when renting through Coldwell Banker Property Management to show proof of renters insurance. Also, if your pet has been approved, we require that you purchase liability coverage for your pet. Application fees are $35 per adult and required from everyone over 18 years old. Application fees are non- refundable. You can call our office to get a better estimated time of when these units will be available for rent.



Please visit www.cbstgeorgerentals.com to fill out an application or call out office at 435-272-4699 for more information



No Cats Allowed



