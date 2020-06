Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Immaculate Edgewater Townhome! - Immaculate Edgewater townhome with fully finished basement is ready for you! 4 bedrooms, three baths with stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring is in excellent condition and also includes a two car garage. Located in a well maintained HOA with full amenities including clubhouse, pool and tennis courts this is a place you do not want to miss out on. Water/Sewer/Cable/Internet (1GB) included in rent. Contact Sarajane today to schedule an appointment! (801)235-7368, ext 211.



Rent: $1595mth

Deposit: $1595



No Pets/No Smoking/Vaping



(RLNE2570822)