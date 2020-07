Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments game room hot tub key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table

Concord at Geneva is a BRAND NEW apartment community in Vineyard, Utah. These impressive 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located off the Orem Center Street exit for easy access to businesses and universities throughout Utah County. Our beautiful apartment homes come in a variety of floor plans and designer feature options. Residents also enjoy exclusive access to a variety of luxury amenities. Concord is a part of the up and coming @Geneva master planned community. A new story is beginning...start your chapter here!