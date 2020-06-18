All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2847 West 2175 S

2847 West 2175 South · (435) 294-3893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2847 West 2175 South, Syracuse, UT 84075
Fremont Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2847 West 2175 S · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home - This spacious multi-family home features 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, beautiful kitchen with main floor laundry and lots of upgrades! The master bath has a large en-suite bathroom with a nice sized soaker tub and shower. It is a corner lot with partial fencing and full sprinklers.

Animal Policy: Yes, 2 max, 45 lbs or less. $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal
Utilities in Tenants Name: Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy, and Syracuse City
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 801) 828-8944 option 2.

(RLNE5788665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 West 2175 S have any available units?
2847 West 2175 S has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2847 West 2175 S currently offering any rent specials?
2847 West 2175 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 West 2175 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2847 West 2175 S is pet friendly.
Does 2847 West 2175 S offer parking?
No, 2847 West 2175 S does not offer parking.
Does 2847 West 2175 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 West 2175 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 West 2175 S have a pool?
No, 2847 West 2175 S does not have a pool.
Does 2847 West 2175 S have accessible units?
No, 2847 West 2175 S does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 West 2175 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 West 2175 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 West 2175 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2847 West 2175 S does not have units with air conditioning.
