2847 West 2175 S

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home - This spacious multi-family home features 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, beautiful kitchen with main floor laundry and lots of upgrades! The master bath has a large en-suite bathroom with a nice sized soaker tub and shower. It is a corner lot with partial fencing and full sprinklers.



Animal Policy: Yes, 2 max, 45 lbs or less. $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal

Utilities in Tenants Name: Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy, and Syracuse City

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

For questions regarding leasing please call 801) 828-8944 option 2.



