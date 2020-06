Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable. It has an attached 2 car garage. The rent includes a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and stove. Call today! Our lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.