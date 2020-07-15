/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunset, UT
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
3 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
652 W 800 N # 10
652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1034 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
2 Units Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
12 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Terrace
4891 S 350 E
4891 S 350 E, Washington Terrace, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
This updated upper unit has 924 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. All new carpet. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, fridge and dishwasher. Central HVAC. 1 Carport. Rent is $850 a month with $900 security deposit.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
T.O. Smith
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Terrace
Kara Manor
4931 S 425 W, Washington Terrace, UT
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
4931 S 425 W #3 Available 07/28/20 Amazing 4plex Unit in a wonderful area. - This property is located in Washington Terrace at 4931S 425W. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Central access to Riverdale, Ogden, South Ogden, and South Weber.
Results within 10 miles of Sunset
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
8 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogden Central Buisness District
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1344 East 6225 South
1344 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1206 sqft
1344 East 6225 South Available 07/17/20 Cute Condo In South Ogden Community - Newer condo in Excellent location! Two bedroom one and a half bath. Quick access to I-84 and I-15. Close to Weber State. No pets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
1431 Monroe - 1
1431 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Well cared for 4-plex in Ogden. 1431 Monroe st. 2 bedroom, central air, washer/dryer in unit, carport and storage. Approximately 1000 sq feet. Deck off back facing back yard. No pets or smokers.
