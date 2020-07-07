Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance online portal

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread over 1,100 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen dining and living area as well as three bedrooms and a full bathroom! Additional amenities include central air, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring & off-street parking!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/309c213098/2354-n-350-w-sunset-ut-84015



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,345 ($874.25 Refundable)

Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/). Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/yard care to be paid as a flat $165/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117408



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.