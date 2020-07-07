All apartments in Sunset
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

2354 N 350 W

2354 North 350 West · (801) 980-0735
Location

2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT 84015
Sunset

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread over 1,100 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen dining and living area as well as three bedrooms and a full bathroom! Additional amenities include central air, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring & off-street parking!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/309c213098/2354-n-350-w-sunset-ut-84015

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,345 ($874.25 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/). Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/yard care to be paid as a flat $165/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117408

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 N 350 W have any available units?
2354 N 350 W has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2354 N 350 W have?
Some of 2354 N 350 W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 N 350 W currently offering any rent specials?
2354 N 350 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 N 350 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2354 N 350 W is pet friendly.
Does 2354 N 350 W offer parking?
Yes, 2354 N 350 W offers parking.
Does 2354 N 350 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 N 350 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 N 350 W have a pool?
No, 2354 N 350 W does not have a pool.
Does 2354 N 350 W have accessible units?
No, 2354 N 350 W does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 N 350 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 N 350 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 N 350 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2354 N 350 W has units with air conditioning.
